Mason Greenwood was set to move to Serie A this summer as Lazio showed serious interest in his signature.

The attacker has no future at Manchester United, who are keen for him to leave them this summer.

Juve also wants to include him in their squad this season as they look to rebuild under Thiago Motta.

Their new manager is a man they believe can get the job done and Juve wants to strengthen his team with the players he needs.

However, Lazio is the club that has shown the most serious interest in Greenwood. It seemed they had stolen a march on Juve to sign him, but their president has revealed that Juve and some Italian clubs jeopardised the move.

Claudio Lotito said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I offered 25 million plus 50% of the resale, plus bonuses and commissions. And yet several clubs have slipped in to make a disruptive move. After Juventus, Napoli, it seems that everyone is jinxing it, they are terrified that we can take him and they want to ruin everything”

Juve FC Says

Greenwood is one of the finest attackers available on the market now and it is only natural for us to also want to sign him.

The attacker will do well for us, and it will not make sense for Lazio to sign him ahead of us.