Claudio Lotito insists Lazio wants to keep Juventus target

Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito has insisted they know the contract of Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is expiring and they want to keep him.

The Serbian has spent most of his professional career with them and is considered one of the finest midfielders in Europe now, with Juve keen to add him to their squad.

He has been on their radar for a long time, but Lazio insists he is not for sale or will have to leave for at least 100m euros.

He has entered the final 18 months of his current deal with them, which puts him in a good position to leave or demand a good wage.

The midfielder has remained open to staying, but he has not accepted a new contract proposal yet. This hands Juve a good chance to sign him, but Lotito insists they want him to stay.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Contracts are made when they expire. From a technical point of view we have an interest in renewing because he is a great player and a great man, I hope that the footballer will do the same evaluation.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic knows now is his best chance to leave Lazio or he might be stuck with them for the rest of his career if he does not secure the move away from the club.

He might be keen to secure a big transfer, so Juve needs to push now and show him we truly want to add him to our squad.