Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio admits that the club has disappointed him as a fan this season.

When the campaign began, there were high expectations for the Bianconeri. They were in good form at some point, and it seemed they might live up to those expectations.

This raised the hopes of their fans, especially as it seemed they were making the most of not playing in any European competition.

However, as time went on, Juventus began to struggle and is now at risk of finishing the season in fifth position.

With just three games to go, Juve has still not confirmed their qualification for next season’s Champions League, and Marchisio acknowledges that it has been a poor campaign.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“This season was another in which, as a fan, I hoped for more but the objective was not achieved. Now, again as fans, we must focus on the present, namely Salernitana, to ensure qualification for the Champions League , because immediately after there is the only cup that Juventus can win, that is the Italian Cup, which is very important for Allegri and the team.”

Juve FC Says

We had the chance to win the title, but it was clear that we did not have enough quality to stay in a title race for the long haul.

Next term gives us another chance to compete, but we must secure qualification for the Champions League soon.