Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio reckons Juventus have been disappointing in the first half of the campaign under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The Italian Brazilian manager arrived in Turin with high expectations and a large wave of approval from the club’s fanbase following his great exploits at Bologna.

However, the 42-year-old endured a rough first of the season, arguably hampered by a ravaging injury crisis both in attack and at the back. Although they’re yet to lose a Serie A contest this season, Juventus have only won seven of their first 18 league fixtures, settling for a whopping 11 draws, setting some undesired club records in the process.

Moreover, Juve had an ill-fated Italian Super Cup campaign, suffering defeat at the hands of Milan in the semi-final despite taking the lead in the first half. This disappointing outing in Riyadh sparked some large criticism towards the team and Motta in particular, with many highlighting the squad’s lack of character as a main factor behind the club’s recent woes.

For his part, Marchisio, who played alongside Motta during his time with the Italian national team, argues that his former teammate needs additional time to successfully implement his ideas in Turin, but notes that the chastisement isn’t completely unfounded.

“Juventus that is returning from Saudi Arabia with something that is creaking,” said the 38-year-old in his interview with La Repubblica via IlBianconero.

“The criticisms of Thiago Motta? In my opinion, it takes time but sometimes they are also right. I certainly saw a Juventus that has its own identity, has its own game. However, in some situations, it still needs time to grow.”

On another note, the Juventus legend admitted he dearly misses football, but is unable to play even on the amateur level due to his injured knee.

“I miss football a lot. The other day, for example, I had the offer to play in the Kings League, but unfortunately, I have a serious problem with the cartilage of my knee.

“But being there on the sidelines, seeing Leo (Bonucci) and also the other matches. The desire is always there, I think it will never go away.”