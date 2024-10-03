Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has expressed his delight with the new spirit at the club following their remarkable win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Juventus put in a performance that will have their fans beaming with pride for weeks. While their earlier home victory against PSV was promising, it did not fully convince critics that Juve could handle tougher challenges. However, their trip to Germany to face a formidable RB Leipzig side was a real test.

Many questioned how the Bianconeri would fare against Leipzig, but Juventus rose to the occasion, proving they are prepared for any challenge this season. The team’s newfound resilience and attacking mindset reflect a clear departure from the approach during Max Allegri’s tenure, which ended last season.

Marchisio, like many fans, is excited about this fresh, invigorated Juventus under Thiago Motta, and their recent performances signal that the team has made significant strides forward.

Speaking after the game an undeniably impressed Marchisio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The match couldn’t have started worse, because the Bianconeri immediately found themselves without Bremer and Nico Gonzalez, then in the second half two more blows arrived with the expulsion of Di Gregorio and the penalty from Leipzig, but the arrival of Thiago Motta brought a new spirit and a new mentality to the team . Even though the situation was getting worse, Juve continued to play and went on to take an incredible victory, because even though they were playing with one man less, they never barricaded themselves but continued to attack.”

Juve FC Says

We have given everyone a reason to trust us to deliver on tough nights, and hopefully, the boys will continue to deliver top performances as the campaign gets serious and we face tougher teams.