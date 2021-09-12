Claudio Marchisio offers career advice to Juventus new boy

Claudio Marchisio has advised Manuel Locatelli to remain at Juventus for the next ten seasons and usher in a new generation of players to the club.

Locatelli joined Juventus in this summer’s transfer window after a long and protracted transfer negotiation between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo.

He has emerged as one of Italy’s leading midfield talents in recent seasons and helped the Italian national team to win Euro 2020.

Several clubs had been interested in signing him and they even asked Sassuolo about his signature.

However, he insisted he would only leave the Green and Blacks for Juventus and that forced them to do a deal with the Bianconeri.

These are early days, but he looks set to play a key role in the team for Massimiliano Allegri and Marchisio says he shouldn’t compare himself with anyone in the past and should be ready to stay with the Bianconeri for the long haul.

The former Juve star told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “After being burned at Milan he had the strength and humility to start from the bottom up to Juve and the national team.

“He doesn’t have to think about comparisons with me or with other former players, he must stay in Juventus for ten years and inspire other youngsters. Just like what happened to me. “