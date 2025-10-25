Teun Koopmeiners has struggled to find his rhythm since making the move to Juventus, with the Dutch midfielder yet to replicate the impressive form he consistently displayed during his time at Atalanta. Despite his technical ability and versatility, he has appeared uncertain in his performances and unable to establish himself as a key figure within the Bianconeri’s midfield setup.

Now in his second season with the club, Koopmeiners is also working under his second manager, yet progress has remained limited. His lack of development has become a growing concern, as Juventus continue to search for balance and stability in their midfield. The club’s current manager, Igor Tudor, has been encouraged to identify a definitive role for the player to help him regain confidence and consistency.

A Struggle for Stability and Form

In an effort to unlock Koopmeiners’ potential, Tudor has experimented with various tactical approaches, deploying him in several positions across the pitch. While the intention has been to find the most suitable role for him, this constant repositioning may have contributed to his ongoing struggles. The lack of a clearly defined function within the team has arguably hindered his ability to settle and perform at his best.

Juventus have shown considerable faith in Koopmeiners, investing both time and resources into his development, but the midfielder now faces growing pressure to deliver. His performances have yet to meet expectations, and supporters are increasingly eager to see him demonstrate the quality that made him one of Serie A’s most sought-after talents during his Atalanta days.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

Marchisio’s Call for Clarity

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has shared his thoughts on the situation, expressing frustration over the handling of Koopmeiners’ adaptation. Speaking as cited by Tuttojuve, Marchisio stated, “Teun needs peace of mind. I’ve experienced similar moments in my career. Tudor must give him a clear and defined position on the pitch: I hope he proves to be the right coach for him and the team.”

Marchisio’s remarks highlight the importance of stability and continuity for a player trying to rebuild form and confidence. For Koopmeiners, consistency in position could be the key to rediscovering the composure and influence he once showed. Suppose Tudor can provide the clarity and structure that Marchisio advocates. In that case, the Dutchman may finally begin to justify his potential and become the midfield leader Juventus envisioned when they signed him.