Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has weighed in on the club’s struggles this season, expressing concern over their form and calling for urgent solutions to their internal problems. The Bianconeri have endured a difficult period, with back-to-back losses exposing deeper issues that must be addressed if they are to salvage their campaign.

Juventus had an impressive unbeaten run in the league earlier this season, which masked their underlying problems. However, after their loss to Napoli last weekend, the full extent of their struggles has become apparent. The defeat followed another loss in their previous game, leaving fans and observers questioning the team’s direction.

While Juventus has strengthened its squad with notable signings in recent weeks, Marchisio believes that the solution lies beyond the players brought in. For him, the real battle must be fought and won within the dressing room, where the team must resolve their differences and rediscover their focus.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the former midfielder, who spent his best years in Turin, made his concerns clear:

“Problems need to be solved in the dressing room, but I can’t say how since I’m not part of that group. There’s time, Juve can still improve between now and the end of the season, but it can also get worse. I also experienced two seventh places in black and white because in those seasons, we weren’t able to solve our problems quickly. This is why I say that Juve must succeed in the shortest time possible, otherwise the season risks becoming agony.”

Marchisio’s comments highlight the urgency of the situation. Juventus, despite bolstering their squad, are at risk of repeating the struggles that plagued them during those difficult years. The comparison to past seventh-place finishes is a sobering reminder of how quickly things can deteriorate if issues are not resolved promptly.

Juventus must act decisively to address these concerns. While there is still time to improve, their recent form suggests that failure to act swiftly could turn the remainder of the season into an uphill battle. For a club of Juventus’ stature, this is a scenario they must avoid at all costs.