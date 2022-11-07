Claudio Pasqualin hopes Juventus will now appreciate young talent

The sports agent Claudio Pasqualin has been impressed by Juventus’ use of young talent in recent weeks and he hopes they continue doing so.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in Italy by most standards.

However, Juve has never been the best home for young talents who want to develop their game, especially with Max Allegri in charge.

The gaffer prefers to field experienced players, so fans and pundits have been surprised that he has used the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti this season.

Both players have done well and they will remain in the team for now as long as they do well.

Pasqualin is happy about that and says he hopes they will now see a reason to use young players.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know if anything will change on the market, also because it is difficult to find players from Juve around, but for what we have seen to date I hope that for the Bianconeri this season can represent the one in which young people begin to appreciate. In Turin now they have many interesting ones, there is Fagioli, there are Miretti and Soulè, there is an Iling that reminded me of Vinicius of Real Madrid.”

Juve FC Says

Young players have the energy to run for the entirety of a game, however, they do not have the experience needed to win trophies.

A blend of youth and experience is usually the recipe for winning trophies and Allegri seems to be building a Juve team with this attribute.