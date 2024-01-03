Alessandro Del Piero’s renowned agent, Claudio Pasqualin, has shared his thoughts on the title race between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Both clubs, historically dominant in Italian football, have been locked in a fierce competition this season.

While the Bianconeri are eager to reclaim the championship, Inter Milan appears better equipped for success.

As we enter 2024, the title race remains tightly contested, and there are high expectations for both clubs in the remainder of the season.

Anticipating crucial moments, Pasqualin believes that each team will play significant matches, and continuous victories will be crucial in maintaining their championship aspirations.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I didn’t think the Bianconeri could be so close to the top of the table, I thought they would struggle to even qualify for the Champions League zone. Even if they are short-sighted, the team is Inter’s only rival in the race for the Scudetto. The direct clash on February 4th at San Siro is already defined as decisive for the final victory.

“Personally, therefore, I am surprised by this path due to the great work of Allegri, to be praised even more given that he launched many young people, above all Yildiz.”

Juve FC Says

We and Inter have remained close and we deserve more credit, considering that they have a better team on paper.

We cannot get carried away now and must stay focused on winning as many matches as possible.