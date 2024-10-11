Dusan Vlahović’s inconsistent form this season has led to heavy criticism from both fans and pundits.

While the Serbian striker is reportedly enjoying working under Juventus manager Thiago Motta, his performances in recent games have been underwhelming. Juventus went through three consecutive league draws without scoring, during which Vlahović missed several key chances, prompting frustration from supporters.

However, Claudio Ranieri has come to Vlahović’s defence, expressing confusion over the criticism. Ranieri emphasised that all strikers go through both good and bad spells, and while Vlahović is currently experiencing a difficult period, he believes the Serbian will soon return to form. Ranieri also stressed that Vlahović needs trust and support, even when he’s struggling to find the back of the net.

Ranieri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Dusan is a very strong centre forward, I really like him. I still wonder how anyone can question him when he doesn’t score for three games. All strikers experience moments in which the ball doesn’t go in. Then they get going and don’t stop, just like Vlahovic.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic knows he has to score more goals because we play in a system that creates more chances now and he will also understand why he is being heavily criticised when he performs poorly.