Juventus is indeed one of the clubs to keep an eye on in Serie A this season, with many observers expecting them to perform well in the league. The Bianconeri boast one of the strongest squads in the competition. However, it’s worth noting that several other clubs also have competitive squads.

Juventus not participating in European competitions could give them a slight advantage, as their players will have more time to rest and focus on Serie A matches during the week. However, Serie A is highly competitive, Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are well-prepared for the title challenge.

Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has named his favourites for the title, which adds an interesting perspective to the season. It will be exciting to see how the competition unfolds, with several strong teams vying for Serie A glory.

He said, as revealed by Tuttojuve:

“Milan and Inter started very strong. Two teams with great organisation, Loftus Cheek the novelty, if he has the ball at his feet is difficult to take away from him. But I don’t exclude Napoli, Lazio and Juve who don’t have the cups and in March, April will count.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league is not an easy feat and we know this, but we have players who can lead us to the title with the right system and mindset.

The club is working hard to ensure the manager gets the best from our players and if we achieve this, we should be among the clubs looking to win the league.