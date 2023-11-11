Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri is frustrated with the two goals his team conceded against Juventus because they had prepared for those scenarios ahead of the match.

Juventus was in excellent form, having won four consecutive games before this match, making them a formidable opponent. Although on a fine run of form with three consecutive wins, the Islanders were well aware of the challenge they faced against one of the top clubs in the land.

Despite Cagliari’s thorough preparation, Juventus was equally prepared to secure a victory. Ultimately, Cagliari’s best efforts could not prevent them from losing the game.

After the match, Ranieri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There is bitterness over the opening 15 minutes when we did not do enough, while we worked all week on set play situations and then Juve scored two goals in precisely the way we expected.

“It is disappointing that we were so open for them, we were naïve then. We scored with a header, but there was a defender that had to be beaten in the air. Bremer had nobody within two metres of him and that is unacceptable against a team that is famous for being good on set plays.”

Juve FC Says

Cagliari gave an excellent account of themselves in the game, but we are just better and they had to settle for a defeat.

With that performance, Cagliari has shown they will pick up wins, as for Juventus, hopefully, we will secure a win when we face Inter Milan after the break.