Clean sheet record and Di Maria’s impact: The interesting stats leading to Spezia-Juve

This evening, Juventus will attempt to make it three wins on the bounce in Serie A with an away victory at Spezia.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Sunday’s encounter at the Picco Stadium.

While the performances haven’t always been inspiring, the Bianconeri have been particularly impressive when it comes to collecting clean sheets.

Max Allegri’s men have set a new record after 22 Serie A fixtures, registering 14 clean sheets – setting a new record in the three-points per-win era.

Moreover, the Old Lady hasn’t conceded a goal in five of her last six away outings in the league, with the lone exception being the 1-5 pummeling at the hands of Napoli.

On another note, this will be an interesting matchup between Spezia who are yet to score in the final 15 minutes this season, and Juventus who haven’t conceded a single goal in the closing quarter of an hour.

The source also reveals that Juve is the only side that is yet to concede a goal from the outside of the penalty area in Serie A. The Bianconeri allowed 17 goals this season, all from inside the 20-yard box.

Finally, the article highlighted Angel Di Maria’s importance for the club this season. With the Argentine on the pitch, Juventus have a better scoring average (1.6 to 1.4) and a higher win percentage (61.5% to 55.6%).