The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts recorded in the aftermath of the team’s 3-0 victory over Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

For the first time in the club’s history, the Bianconeri managed to keep a clean sheet in all of their first six Serie A fixtures.

This also means they have set a Serie A record in the three-points-per-match era, becoming the first club in the Italian top flight to avoid conceding a goal in the first 540 minutes of the season.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic reconciled with the net by bagging a brace against the Grifone. Therefore, the Serbian has now scored 2+ goals in the last six seasons, more than any other active Serie A player.

Moreover, Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to open his account for the club on his second appearance in the Italian top flight.

The 21-year-old has thus scored 8252 days after the last goal netted in Serie A by his father Sergio, on 24 February 2002. The former Porto manager was representing Inter at the time.

On another note, Juventus has now fielded four players under the age of 21 in their starting lineup this season, more than any other Serie A club. These are Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula, Nicolo Savona, and most recently, Jonas Rouhi.

Finally, Danilo celebrated a milestone on Saturday by making his 200th appearance for Juventus across all competitions. Since 2019/20, only Adrien Rabiot (212) made more outings for the club.