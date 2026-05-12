Juventus are reportedly among several clubs interested in signing Joel Ordonez following his impressive performances for Club Brugge. The defender has continued to enhance his reputation over recent months, and many observers believe this could be his final season with the Belgian side.

Ordonez has attracted growing attention across Europe after establishing himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Belgian football. His performances have reportedly placed him on the radar of several elite clubs, with interest continuing to increase as the summer transfer window approaches.

Juventus Monitoring Defensive Reinforcements

Juventus are believed to be keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season and have identified Ordonez as a suitable target. Reports in recent weeks have even suggested the Bianconeri may already have an agreement in place regarding a potential summer transfer for the defender.

The Bianconeri remain determined to improve their squad as they attempt to return to the highest level domestically and in European competition. Securing talented young players with long-term potential continues to be an important strategy for the club, and Ordonez appears to fit that profile perfectly.

Club Brugge, however, is under no immediate pressure to sell the defender. The Belgian side is well known for developing talented players before allowing them to move on for substantial transfer fees, and they are expected to take the same approach with Ordonez.

Club Brugge Set Their Asking Price

As reported by Calciomercato, Club Brugge is demanding between 35 and 40 million euros before they will consider selling Ordonez when the transfer window reopens. Juventus would therefore need to submit an offer within that range if they are serious about completing a deal for the defender.

The report also states that Club Brugge is confident another club will be prepared to meet their valuation due to the growing interest in the player. Liverpool and several other leading European teams have also been linked with a move, which could increase competition for his signature.

With interest continuing to rise, Juventus may need to act quickly if they hope to secure Ordonez ahead of their rivals this summer.