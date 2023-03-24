Club chief admits they expect interest from Juventus target

Davide Frattesi is on his way out of Sassuolo and it would be a surprise if he remains at the black and greens by next season.

The midfielder has emerged as an important transfer target for Juventus in this campaign as the black and whites seek to keep improving their playing group.

Frattesi has stepped up to become one of the leaders at the Mapei Stadium, but Sassuolo is a selling club and will likely listen to offers for his signature.

Juve is targeting the midfielder as one of the players they hope will improve their squad from next season.

Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has now spoken about his future and admits via Tuttomercatoweb:

” We know that [Davide] Frattesi can have important requests, as happened in the summer. It’s true that Roma got very close to the boy. There was something [from abroad], but we blocked the negotiation for Frattesi.”

Adding: “I think he [Frattesi] is a player who can also aspire to a top-level foreign league. I have no doubts that this summer there will be valuable negotiations for the boy.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is an exciting midfielder who will bring something new to our squad.

However, his arrival could affect the development of the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, who have been key players in our group recently.