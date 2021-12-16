Club chief says they have done their best to keep Juventus target

Dusan Vlahovic’s next club is still a mystery, but what is certain is that his days as a player of Fiorentina are numbered.

The Serbian goal machine has refused to sign a new deal with La Viola, a clear sign he is leaving the club.

Juventus wants to sign him and it seems they would get their man if they can beat his other suitors to his signature.

La Viola director, Joe Barone, recently discussed the striker’s reluctance to sign a new deal and clarified that they have done their best.

He reveals that they have increased their offer to him to its limit considering they make less money in revenue now.

“We made our proposal and it will not change. Both Dusan and his agents did not accept. People ought to have recognition for an environment that gave them so much,” said Barone via Football Italia.

“Our proposal increased and increased, but at a certain point we had to set a limit. This club used to have €90m revenue and now after COVID and various other issues, it’s around €72m, so we must take that into account.

“There are limits, there must be respect for the group and there are areas where Fiorentina simply cannot go.”

Barone appears to suggest they have given up on the idea of keeping the striker and would now look to cash in on him.

This is a good hint to Juve to push to get their man, but the Bianconeri might have to wait until the summer to sign him.

They already owe Fiorentina some money if they hope to keep Federico Chiesa permanently and the Florence club would not want to do them any favours.

The striker has suitors from across Europe and might move to another club if Juve cannot meet his and Fiorentina’s demands.