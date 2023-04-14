Club confirms Juventus target is leaving for free in the summer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Marcus Thuram at the end of this season after Borussia Monchengladbach confirmed the Frenchman is leaving.

Thuram would be out of a contract in the summer and has refused offers to extend his stay at Gladbach.

The German side was expected to listen to offers for his signature in January but insisted he would remain with them for the rest of this season.

They will now lose him for nothing and it seems he has informed them he is leaving for a new home.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now given an insight into what to expect from Thuram in the summer.

He quotes a Gladbach director (Roland Virkus) saying:

“Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram will leave the club as free agents in June”.

Juve FC Says

We now have the go-ahead we need to push and sign Thuram at the end of this season and must take advantage of that to land our man.

The Frenchman is one of the finest players in his position in Germany and will bring something different to our attack if he makes the move in the summer.

Hopefully, we can offer him the best deal and he chooses to join us instead.