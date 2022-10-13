Club considers terminating contract of Juventus loanee in January

Juventus could be forced to take back Denis Zakaria at the start of 2023 as he struggles to establish himself as a player at Chelsea.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Bianconeri less than a year ago, yet they shipped him out on loan after just six months.

The Blues can make his transfer permanent for a fee at the end of the loan term.

However, he has not made a single appearance for them so far and he even struggles to get into the matchday squad now.

This has made it almost impossible to think the Londoners will make the move permanent.

Their manager at the time he joined was Thomas Tuchel and his replacement, Graham Potter, has no interest in giving the Swiss international a chance to play.

A report on Football Italia reveals his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered, and Chelsea is now actively exploring how to terminate his deal and send him back to Juve in the next transfer window.

Having struggled to nail down a place in a dismal Juventus team, it was always going to be tough for Zakaria in London.

The midfielder could now return to Juve as one of their many poor buys, and he has a long contract at the Allianz Stadium.