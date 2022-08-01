Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that Juventus has an interest in Giacomo Raspadori.

The striker has been on the radar of the top Italian clubs in the last few months, and Juve is one of them.

He is one of Italy’s best attackers and is being groomed to help the country in future international competitions.

This has made him a player to watch, and he is not doing badly by all standards.

Juve wants to win the race for his signature and the Bianconeri has now re-entered it.

Napoli was reportedly leading as Juve cooled their interest, but the Bianconeri are back and that Carnevali has confirmed.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Napoli and Juventus have set their sights on Raspadori.

“Clearly, there’s a long way to go yet in the transfer session and anything could still happen, but it’s also true to say our idea is to stop negotiations over the next few days so that we can concentrate on the league.”

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is one for the future, but we need players who can deliver the goals now.

The attacker has done well to develop his game in the last few months.

However, he would still struggle to play regularly at Juve, and he might even fail in benching Moise Kean.