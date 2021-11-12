Club executive insists they don’t want to sell Juventus’target

Julian Alvarez is a player that Juventus has an eye on as he continues to deliver fine performances for River Plate.

The 22-year-old forward is destined for a future in Europe considering the clubs looking to sign him.

Juve knows the competition for his signature is fierce and they can deal with that. What if his club refuses to sell him?

That is a possibility because they are in talks to extend his contract and one of their executives has clarified that they are keen to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Jorge Brito, vice-president of River Plate said via Calciomercato:

“Now that his agent has returned from England the goal is to talk to us to reach an agreement and make sure that Julian can stay. I speak on behalf of River: he is young, has grown a lot, the world is talking about him and next year will “It’s a World Cup. In our opinion, the time has not yet come to say goodbye. We talk to his agent, we have a human and emotional relationship with the players, we don’t involve them in these issues. In Argentina such a player hasn’t been seen for some time.”

Juve FC Say

Juve has been in this situation before when Santos didn’t want to release Kaio Jorge for them.

The player was determined to leave South America for Europe and the Bianconeri eventually reached an agreement with his previous club.

River Plate would know that they cannot force a player to stay against his will and the best thing for them to do would be to sell him while they can.

Jorge is yet to make his mark on the current Bianconeri team, but it is understandable as he has just moved to Europe.

Alvarez might also need enough time to get up to speed if he makes the move to Allianz Stadium.