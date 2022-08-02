Savic
Club fans worried that Juventus will sign their top player

August 2, 2022 - 1:45 pm

Lazio fans are worried that Juventus could move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

SMS has been arguably their best player in the last few seasons, and the Serbian is constantly being eyed by the best clubs on the continent.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Juventus for some time, and the Bianconeri see him as the ideal replacement and partner for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is injured, and that leaves a huge void in their team, but even when he returns to full fitness, they will be keen to partner him and SMS.

Tuttojuve claims the Lazio fans are worried they could lose the Serbian to Juve, and it affected their number of season ticket sales.

SMS would be a superb addition to our squad, and he will undoubtedly bring more goals to our team.

It is great that he has done well in Serie A, so he would not need a lot of time to get used to playing against teams in the competition when he joins us.

However, Lazio will not make it easy for us, so we must be prepared to splash the cash to add him to our squad, especially because he has many clubs targeting him.

2 Comments

    martinn August 2, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    essential, last chance to sign him

    Brian August 2, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    We are actually worried Juve sign this slow man. Fagioli is much better than him

