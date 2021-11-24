Club fears Juventus has secured an agreement with their star man

Fiorentina doesn’t want to sell Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus, but they are worried that he may have agreed to join the Bianconeri already.

This is what Calciomercato is reporting as they deliver an update on the striker’s future with La Viola.

Vlahovic is arguably the hottest striker in Serie A at the moment and has refused to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

La Viola knows they are powerless to stop him from leaving soon as his current deal expires in 2023.

However, they want him to join another club outside of Italy.

He has interest from the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, two clubs who could easily beat Juventus to his signature.

But La Viola remains worried that he probably has already decided to join Juve and they cannot do anything about that.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy and it is simply intelligent that Vlahovic makes the move to Turin.

At the Allianz Stadium, he would face the same defences he has destroyed for much of his career.

He would also get the chance to play in the Champions League regularly and win trophies.

It remains unclear if he would wait until the end of the season to leave La Viola or if he would do that in the January transfer window.