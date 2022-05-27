Juventus continues to chase the signature of Giacomo Raspadori as they look to replace Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

There is still a possibility that the latter will return to the club if they can find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid.

However, Juve has started making plans to ensure they enter the next campaign with a strong squad.

Raspadori has developed well at Sassuolo and he was a member of the Italian national team that won Euro 2020.

Juve believes he would contribute if he joins their team, but the striker will not come cheap.

Sassuolo is a talent factory, but they always ask for the most money for their best players.

Tuttojuve claims they want 40m euros for Raspadori, and they have continued to insist that is the exact figure that the 22-year-old is worth.

Juve FC Says

The experience Raspadori has gathered for his age means Juve will pay good money to add him to their squad.

40m euros might be too much, but it is hard to think the Black and Greens will accept a reduction of up to 30% on that fee.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we need to be prepared to splash the cash.