Club makes a decision that brings Juventus target closer to Turin

Juventus has been interested in a move for Axel Witsel since the last transfer window and they could finally get their man.

The Belgian currently plays for Borussia Dortmund and he is one of the experienced players in their squad.

The Germans have enjoyed his talents and he is a regular in their lineup till now.

However, in a boost to Juve’s chances of signing him, Sport1 as reported by Calciomercato, claims he will not renew his contract with Dortmund.

This development has opened the door for the Bianconeri to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

Witsel is already 32, but he is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and he could play on for another three years at the top level.

Max Allegri has done well with managing experienced players for much of his time as Juve’s boss.

He would bank on himself to bring the best out of the former Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg man.

Despite his age, Witsel has a better injury record than Aaron Ramsey and is probably more effective than Adrien Rabiot.

Both players are expected to leave Juve soon, and his arrival can push them further down the pecking order at the club if they remain beyond this campaign.