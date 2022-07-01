Andrea Cambiaso is one of Juventus’ main summer targets, and the Bianconeri are closing in on adding him to their squad.

He was one of Genoa’s finest players in the last campaign despite their relegation to the Italian second division.

Juve wants to bring him back to Serie A as they search for some new young talents to add to their squad.

Luca Pellegrini and Alex Sandro were their left-backs in the last campaign, but the Bianconeri wants a new man in that position.

They could sell either of the two and make Cambiaso a member of their squad for the next campaign.

But if they don’t find space for him on their team, that would hardly be a problem, because one club has already offered to take him on loan for next season.

Calciomercato.it says Salernitana wants to add him to their squad temporarily as soon as Juve completes his transfer.

They know he would struggle to play regularly in Turin, and they have offered to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso impressed at Genoa, but making the step up to Juve is a different ball game.

He might struggle to play for us regularly, which makes a move to Salernitana temporarily just perfect.

However, if we offload one of Pellegrini and Sandro, he has to stay to provide depth in that position.