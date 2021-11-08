Club plans to offer €70M for Juventus man to replace their outgoing star

Matthijs de Ligt delivered a fine performance for Juventus in the match against Fiorentina yesterday.

His performance against the dangerous Dusan Vlahovic suggests that the former Ajax man is finally showing why Juve spent so much to sign him.

However, he might not be with the Bianconeri for very long as more European clubs look to sign him.

The latest club that could make an offer for him soon is Chelsea, who are struggling to keep Antonio Rudiger.

The German will be out of a contract at the end of this season and the Blues still cannot convince him to sign a new one with them.

However, they have now started looking for players who could replace him and one of their targets is De Ligt.

Todofichajes says the Blues will attempt to take the Dutchman to the Premier League at the end of this season.

The European champions will offer €70M for his signature.

It remains to be seen if that would be enough to sign him, but the report maintains that the defender is also considering leaving Juve as the Bianconeri struggles for form.

It claims that both clubs haven’t spoken yet, but Chelsea would likely reach out to the Bianconeri soon.

De Ligt is one of the most important players at Juve and he is the future of the club’s defence.

Juve would most likely turn down an offer from Chelsea. But it remains unclear if the Dutchman is enjoying himself in Turin or if he would be keen to play in the Premier League.