Club postpones decision on striker’s future amidst interest from Juventus

November 30, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Fiorentina has postponed the decision on the future of Dusan Vlahovic until the end of this year.

The striker has been in fine form and he has also been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now.

The Bianconeri is in competition with several top European clubs for his signature.

Max Allegri’s team is struggling to score goals now and might need him in their team by the second half of this season.

However, Tuttomercatoweb says Fiorentina has elected not to decide on when to sell him now.

The report claims Rocco Commisso will determine after Christmas if he wants to keep the Serbian until the summer or sell him in January.

Juve FC Says

Juve would likely struggle to sign him in the winter transfer window even though they need a top striker in the second half of this campaign.

But if he remains on the market by the end of this campaign, then a move to Turin would be very possible.

Vlahovic is one of the best options Juve has to replace Alvaro Morata, who is expected to leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Moise Kean is also not doing well enough and would play second fiddle to Vlahovic if he makes the move next summer.

