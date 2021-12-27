Club president admits several suitors have enquired about Juventus target

Lorenzo Lucca is one of the finest players in Serie B and he could make the step up to the Italian top-flight soon.

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for him, but the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to sign the Pisa man and his club’s president confirmed in a new interview that there have been enquiries about his signature.

Giuseppe Corrado reveals AC Milan and clubs outside Italy have been knocking on the door to sign him.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “For Lorenzo we have had many solicitations. There are also Milan and some international teams on him. In June we can talk about him.”

Juve FC Says

Lucca is one for the future, but Juve has no reason to move for him now as we struggle to get goals.

He is nowhere near our current attacking options and would simply become a squad member if he makes the move now.

We could keep him on our radar, but he needs to get Serie A experience from another top-flight club and if he shines there, we can look to sign him.

We are too big a step for him and should allow him to develop his game in the best environment.