Club president of Juventus target gives update on his future

Amid interest from Juventus and a host of European teams, the president of Rennes has delivered an update on the future of Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the leading midfielders in European football in recent seasons.

He has been putting in some performances that are beyond his age and it seems only a matter of time before he leaves the French side.

Having also made his debut for the senior French national team, the midfielder is now being courted by even bigger European teams.

Juventus has been eyeing and signing younger players in the last transfer window and that makes his profile an ideal one for the Bianconeri.

The club is being managed by Andrea Pirlo at the moment who was one of the best midfielders of his generation, and he will recognise the teenager as a real talent.

Renne’s president, Nicolas Holveck, was speaking on the player’s future recently and he said they are looking to tie him down for longer than his current deal, and that he alone decides his future.

He said via Calciomercato: “He has to give 100%, this is the only thing that matters. We are talking about the renewal, he decides his future, he has a contract until 2022”.