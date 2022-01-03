Club president says Juventus loanee wants to stay despite suffering relegation

Douglas Costa has spent the last six months on loan at Gremio from Juventus.

The Brazilian club had expected a lift when he joined them, but their campaign ended in relegation from the top flight.

That is a good enough reason for the winger to leave the club for another or perhaps return to Europe.

However, the club’s president, Romildo Bolzan Junior, says he wants to remain with them.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “.Douglas Costa has expressed his will to stay and Gremio is interested in his stay.”

Despite this information, the report doubts if the attacker can remain at the club considering he would need to take a major pay cut to help them in the Brazilian second division.

Juve FC Says

Costa is firmly out of Juve’s plans for the future and we cannot consider taking him back.

Likely, Juve is already subsidising his wages to stay at Gremio and they may not want to continue doing that.

That said, It is unclear if he has impressed enough for another European club to take a chance on him.

That could help Juve offload him sooner, otherwise, we might have to take up more of his wages for the rest of his deal while he plays for Gremio.