Juventus is one of the clubs linked with a transfer for Gleison Bremer in this window.

The Brazilian was one of the best defenders in Serie A last season, and he impressed the Bianconeri with his performances.

They are close to selling Matthijs de Ligt, and he is one of the players they want to replace the centre-back with.

However, they are facing serious competition from Inter Milan, who may have the advantage, considering that he plays for Torino.

Several reports claim he has an agreement with the Nerazzurri, and they are favourites to add him to their squad.

But Torino president, Urbano Cairo, insists there is no agreement between his club and another one over Bremer.

Asked about the rumours that the Brazilian is heading to Inter, he said, as quoted by Football Italia: “not in my view.” This gives Juve hope in their pursuit.

Juve FC Says

Bremer could be the best replacement for De Ligt, and it is good news that he is still on the market.

Il Toro doesn’t like selling their players to Juve, but they could make an exception for Bremer if we offer them the most money.

Selling De Ligt for a huge fee will give us an opportunity to table a big-money bid.