Club ready to sanction move for Juventus target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add a new midfielder to their squad before this transfer window closes.

They have identified that position as a spot that they need to refresh and have been linked with several players.

The Bianconeri have added Manuel Locatelli to their squad, but most of the midfielders that underperformed last season remain on their books.

They want to offload at least one of Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey this summer according to Calciomercato.

The report says they are interested in a move for Axel Witsel, who will replace anyone that leaves.

They have now been handed a boost in their bid to land the Belgian with the report claiming that Borussia Dortmund is prepared to allow him to leave.

The Germans will not insist on selling him and will give Juve the chance to sign him on loan for the rest of this campaign.

Ramsey is currently injured and that could scupper Juve’s plans to sell him in this transfer window.

McKennie has interest from several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Aston Villa.

It remains unclear if either of them has made a formal approach to Juventus at the moment.