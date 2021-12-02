Club resumes talks on the future of Juventus target

Dusan Vlahovic’s agent and Fiorentina are back in contact with each other after several weeks of not speaking.

Corriere Fiorentino via Football Italia claims Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone met with the striker’s agent, Darko Ristic to discuss his future yesterday, amidst interest from Juventus.

Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers in Europe and has rejected a contract renewal from La Viola.

This strained the relationship between the club and his representatives in the summer, but La Viola wants to reconnect and discuss the way forward on his future.

Juve FC Says

Juventus wants to sign him, but Arsenal is also keen to add him to their squad, as early as January.

The likes of Tottenham and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for him, which makes a transfer to Juventus very hard.

It remains unclear if the striker has a preference because that could determine where he ends up.

If he remains in Serie A, Juve has a good chance of signing him considering we’re the biggest club in Italy.

However, if he wants to move out to the Premier League, then it becomes harder to convince him to join the Bianconeri.

His transfer fee might also pose a problem for Juve, who still owes Fiorentina some money for the transfer of Federico Chiesa.