Club waiting for Juventus to make contact over signing their player permanently

Alvaro Morata could join Juventus permanently for 35m euros this summer, but has he done enough?

The striker has spent the last two seasons in Turin on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Juve has spent 10m euros to take him on loan in each campaign, but the Spaniard hasn’t repaid that faith.

He had a better campaign in 2020/2021, but he has been terrible in this one and Juve will likely not sign him if he ends this season poorly.

Fichajes.net says Atletico is waiting for Juve to contact them over completing his transfer.

The Spanish club is worried that he might return, and they would have to offload him again because he is not a part of Diego Simeone’s plans.

Juve FC Says

Morata will have himself to blame if he cannot earn a permanent transfer to Juve.

The Spaniard knows it takes a special interest for a club to spend 20m euros in loan fees for two consecutive seasons.

As he struggles for goals, other strikers around Europe are helping their clubs, and one would likely replace him in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic has been in inspiring form at Fiorentina and could join the Bianconeri at the end of this season.

If Juve speeds up their interest in the Serbian, it certainly signifies the end of the road for Morata.