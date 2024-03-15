Juventus wants to keep their best players for the long term, and one player in that category is Federico Chiesa.

The attacker’s contract expires in 2025, and the Bianconeri have held preliminary talks with his entourage.

Nothing has been agreed yet, and it seems the frontman wants out of the club as well.

Chiesa has been linked with a move to several other top clubs in Europe, and it seemed Juve could struggle to keep him previously.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Bianconeri’s qualification for the Club World Cup could change all that.

It could make Chiesa want to stay, knowing he will play in a top-quality club competition with the Bianconeri.

The money they will make from participating in it will also help them offer Chiesa a good contract.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a player we need to keep, even though his form has been hampered by persistent injuries in recent times.

The attacker is a superb player when he is fit and he might get over this period of fragile fitness in the coming weeks.

If that happens, he will make good contributions to our success, so it is probably too early for us to think about kicking him out.