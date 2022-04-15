Club World Cup winner tells Juventus what he wants

Juventus has been linked with a move for Chelsea’s midfielder, Jorginho, and he has told them what he wants as a salary.

The midfielder has seen his profile in world football improve in the last year following his impressive success with both club and country.

The former Napoli man has a year left on his current Chelsea deal, but they cannot offer him an extension now because of the ban placed on their owner by the UK government.

The Blues might want to keep him, but time is running out on them finding an agreement and he could move back to Serie A.

Juve would love to add him to Max Allegri’s squad and La Gazzetta Dello Sport as reported by Football Italia claims the midfielder has already told the Bianconeri what he expects to make if he joins them.

It claims the Brazilian-Italian has asked for a salary of 7m euros per season to sign for the Bianconeri as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho would be a great addition to our team as we rebuild the group. He has shown his quality in the last few seasons and will likely keep playing top level football for a few years.

If he joins us now, he could solve most of the problems we have at that spot.