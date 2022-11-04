Juventus unearthed a gem in Samuel Iling-Junior in recent weeks and he proved to be a top player before an injury sidelined him.

The Englishman has been at the club since 2020 when he joined them from Chelsea and he is now reaping the fruit of that decision.

When he moved to Turin he signed a three-year deal which should be up in the summer and his breakthrough into the first team means Juve must keep him.

The Bianconeri are preparing a new contract for the attacker, but that hasn’t stopped other clubs from circling him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has caught the attention of teams back in England and they are paying attention to his contract situation.

However, Juventus fully expects him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future and they have no doubts he will sign a new contract.

Juve FC Says

Having received the trust of Max Allegri in recent weeks, Iling-Junior will hardly be thinking about leaving Juve.

He left Chelsea because he wanted a faster route to first-team football and he has received it in Turin.

He should sign an extension with us when presented to him despite the interest from clubs in his home country.