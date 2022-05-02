Club’s asking price is scaring Juventus off Premier League midfielder

The next transfer window would be an important one for Juventus as they look to win back the Scudetto in 2022/2023.

This has been a poor season for them, even though fans expected more after the return of Max Allegri.

But the club recognises it needs to make changes to the playing staff and will do so when they get the chance.

One area of the team that needs to be fixed is its midfield, and several players have been linked with a move to the club.

Youri Tielemans is one of them. The Belgian is too good to be playing at Leicester City, and he recognises that.

He is no longer keen to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Juve hopes to add him to their squad, but the Foxes have placed a high valuation on him.

Despite having just a season left on his current deal, they want 50m euros, and Tuttojuve claims Juve simply cannot invest that much money on him.

Juve FC Says

50m euros is too much for Tielemans, especially as he would be a free agent at the end of next season.

If Leicester agrees to lower their asking price for his signature to a reasonable fee, we should sign the midfielder.

Otherwise, we can turn our attention to other targets.