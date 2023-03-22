Clubs cool their interest in Kaio Jorge, here is why

Kaio Jorge was attracting the attention of several clubs not so long ago as he worked his way back to full fitness.

Cruzeiro was leading the race to add him to their squad as they promised to hand him the necessary game time to recover well and become match-fit again.

However, there seems to be silence regarding clubs wanting to add him to their squad recently, and Calciomercato has explained why.

The report claims the attacker is simply not ready and it is one of the significant reasons clubs have cooled their interest.

He seems to still have a long way to go in getting back on the field, and no one wants to take him until he can make a contribution.

Juve FC Says

Jorge’s injury seems serious and there is no need to rush him back on the field after he has spent so much time away from it.

The attacker should instead remain in Turin and train with our team when he gets back to fitness so that we can monitor him before sanctioning a move away.

No club will take care of our player as we would, so he should relax and take his time to recover.