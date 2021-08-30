Clubs from Holland, Germany and England want Juventus teenager

The future of Radu Dragusin remains uncertain, with the young defender attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

The sale of Merih Demiral means Juventus will likely need him in their squad for some matches during the season.

He broke into their first team last season and they gave him a new long-term contract in the summer.

He expects to be a part of the plan of Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign, but that could be risky because he might not get to play as many matches as his development needs.

Going out on loan to a club that commits to playing him will make him better and he has been linked with a move to Cagliari.

Daniele Rugani spent the second half of last season on loan with them, so they have a good business relationship with Juve.

However, they are not the only club looking to sign him with a report on Sport Italia via Tuttomercatoweb claiming that clubs all around Europe are plotting a late swoop for him.

The report claims that he has received proposals from clubs in Holland, Germany and England.

Juve will prioritise sending him to a club where he can play regularly even if that is outside Italy.