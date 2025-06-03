Juventus could be set to part ways with talented young winger Samuel Mbangula this summer, with several top clubs across Europe closely monitoring his situation. According to JuveFC Sources, the Bianconeri value the Belgian at between €25 million and €30 million and are open to cashing in on him to fund other moves in the market.

The club views Mbangula as one of its most promising assets and is aware of the financial gain his departure could offer. This summer represents a key moment in his career, and the outcome could shape not only his future but also Juventus’ plans in the transfer window.

Swap Deal with Bologna Under Consideration

One of the most likely scenarios being discussed involves Bologna, who are reportedly looking to include Mbangula in a swap deal. Juventus are targeting Dan Ndoye from the Bologna squad, and an exchange could benefit both clubs. The Turin-based side is keen to strengthen specific areas of their team and see this potential arrangement as both financially and strategically sound.

Such a move would provide Mbangula with more regular first-team football, while Juventus would be able to bring in a player who fits their tactical needs. Bologna, meanwhile, would gain a winger who has already shown glimpses of his potential and could flourish with more playing time.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Premier League and Bundesliga Interest Grows

In addition to Bologna, clubs from the Bundesliga and the Premier League are following the situation with great interest. RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are both watching Mbangula’s development closely, with both clubs known for nurturing young talents and offering a clear pathway into senior football.

From England, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the player. These clubs are in the market for dynamic attacking options and view Mbangula as a worthwhile investment for the future.

With interest building and Juventus willing to listen to offers, Mbangula’s future is far from settled. The coming weeks will be decisive as the club considers whether to sell, swap or retain the highly-rated winger.