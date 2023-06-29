Clubs lining up to sign Yildiz and Juventus has made a decision

Benfica has shown determination in their pursuit of Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, as the talented teenager continues to impress in Turin.

Since joining Juventus from Bayern Munich a year ago, Yildiz has made significant strides in his development and has emerged as a player to watch within the Juventus ranks.

Despite being only 18 years old as of May, Yildiz has been given opportunities to showcase his skills with the Next Gen team and is expected to continue progressing.

According to Calciomercato, Benfica has renewed its interest in securing Yildiz’s services. In addition, Fenerbahce has entered the race for his signature. Both clubs are offering him the prospect of faster advancement to first-team football. However, Juventus is unwilling to part ways with the talented teenager.

The report suggests that Yildiz will be included in Juventus’ squad for pre-season preparations and will subsequently be permanently promoted to the Next Gen team for the upcoming campaign.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is making serious progress in our youth teams and is a player to keep an eye on as we rebuild the team.

If he is promoted to the Next Gen team and does well, Max Allegri should hand him some first-team chances.

This will go a long way in making him agree to sign a new contract at the club.