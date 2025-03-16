Juventus have told they have a player among their ranks who is slightly reminiscent of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

At least this is what Mladen Milinkovic said when discussing his former pupil, Vasilije Adzic. The Serbian manager was in charge of Podgorica when the teenager rose to prominence and became a regular feature with the first team despite his tender age.

The 18-year-old was poached by the Bianconeri last summer after catching the eye of the club’s scouts. The attacking midfielder was immediately added to Thiago Motta’s senior squad following an impressive pre-season, but he’s been alternating his time between the first team and Juventus Next Gen where it has been easier for him to find playing time.

The Montenegrin has been decisive for Maurizio Brambilla’s side as of late, making vital contributions in his recent Serie C appearances.

Therefore, Milinkovic insists Juventus have a real gem in their hands, as he went on to compare him to Bellingham as well as former Juventus star Vladimir Jugovic who famously scored the decisive spot-kick in the 1996 Champions League final.

“Vasilije in all midfield roles and in my opinion he feels better in the attacking midfielder position, when he is close to the goal,” explained Milinkovic in his interview with La Stampa via IlBianconero.

“He has a powerful shot that he uses very well. He is a mix of number 8 and number 10. In terms of characteristics, he can be reminiscent of a cross between Jugovic and Bellingham .”

“I hope he can be remembered in Serie A, as Savicevic, Jovetic and Vucinic were. Mental toughness is one of his strengths. Despite being so young, he has always shown maturity and the ability to handle pressure.

“He is a natural leader. I hope Juventus will support him and show the patience required during his growth.”