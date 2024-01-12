Kenan Yildiz has become a crucial player for Juventus since breaking into their team this season.

The Turkish international has emerged as one of the club’s most promising young talents, even displacing more experienced players from the starting lineup.

Yildiz’s presence has brought enjoyment to Juve, and his emergence alleviates concerns about the need for extensive signings this month.

In the title race with Inter Milan, Juventus aims to gain every advantage possible, and coach Massimo Bonanni sees Yildiz as an additional weapon in their arsenal. Having observed the Turkey international’s impressive performances, Bonanni believes Yildiz will play a pivotal role in the club’s success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve did what they had to do, I didn’t believe that Frosinone could repeat what we saw in Naples. Juve are very strong mentally but I also see them doing well on the pitch. And then they are one of the few clubs that launches many young players. True that Yildiz is not Italian but has important shots. At the moment he is an extra weapon for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a fine new addition to our group, which makes us stronger. We do not have to place much expectations on the youngster, but we expect him to continue performing well.