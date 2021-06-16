Coca Cola loses €4 billion because of Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown how powerful his influence is around the world after one gesture from him wiped billions off the value of Coca Cola.

The Juventus striker is currently at the Euros with the Portugal national team and he is their star man.

Ahead of their opening game against Hungary, he held a press conference to discuss the upcoming fixture.

When he arrived at the venue of the conference, he saw two Coca-Cola bottles in front of him and he removed them and replaced them with water instead.

The message was clear: the healthy-living star advises you to drink water instead of coke.

With the large number of fans he has around the world, that message is likely to be taken seriously and it has already affected Coca Cola.

Marca says their share prices dropped and it affected the company’s overall market value.

Their share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 and that wiped off $4 billion from their valuation.

Ronaldo remains an advocate for healthy living and that is one reason why he has remained a top athlete despite being at an age that most footballers would have retired already.