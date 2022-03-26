Colombia releases Juventus man early from national duty

Juan Cuadrado has been released early by the Colombian national team from this international break in a major boost to Juventus.

The attacker was released because he is suspended for his country’s next match in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus will now have the luxury of working with the former Chelsea man as they prepare to resume after the international break with a tough game against Inter Milan.

The Derby d’Italia gives the Bianconeri the chance to pull ahead of Inter on the league table, with just a point separating both clubs now, even though Inter has a game in hand.

Cuadrado has been an important member of Max Allegri’s team and the Colombian’s early return from international duty will delight his manager.

Juve FC Says

It is great news that Cuadrado has returned early without an injury and the club will now hope to get more of its players back in the squad from next week.

The remaining matches of the season are like finals for us and we need to be in our best form in each of them because we are required to win them all if we’re serious about ending the campaign on a high.