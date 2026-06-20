Colombia vs DR Congo — World Cup 2026, Group K

Date: Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Kick-off: 20:00 local (UTC-6) | 02:00 BST (Wednesday)

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico

Stage: Group K, Matchday 2

Where to watch Colombia vs DR Congo: ITV / BBC (UK)

What’s at Stake

Colombia sit top of Group K after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Matchday 1, and three points here would put them on the verge of the last 16 with a game to spare. DR Congo, who held Portugal to a 1-1 draw, arrive on one point and know that a defeat could leave their knockout hopes reliant on the final matchday. With Portugal also on one point, the group remains wide open heading into this crucial second round of fixtures, and the Colombia vs DR Congo betting odds reflect a significant gap in expectation between the sides.

Verdict

Colombia are the clear favourites at 8/15 and have the firepower, organisation, and tournament momentum to justify that price against a DR Congo side appearing at their first World Cup in over 50 years. A Colombia win to nil has genuine appeal given their defensive record in qualifying, though backing Colombia on the match result at 8/15 represents the most straightforward Colombia vs DR Congo prediction for a side that has already shown clinical edge at this tournament.

Colombia vs DR Congo Match Preview

Colombia arrive at Estadio Akron in confident form. Néstor Lorenzo’s side put three past Uzbekistan in their opener, with Luis Díaz, Daniel Muñoz, and Jaminton Campaz all getting on the scoresheet. That win maintained the momentum built through a strong qualifying campaign, and the return from Qatar 2022 exile has so far been handled with composure by a squad blending experience and energy across every line.

DR Congo’s story is the more remarkable narrative. The Central African nation is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they competed as Zaire and exited at the group stage. That 52-year absence makes every minute on this stage historic, and the 1-1 draw with Portugal on Matchday 1, secured through Yoane Wissa’s goal, demonstrated they will not be passive participants. Chancel Mbemba leads a defensively disciplined squad capable of absorbing pressure and hitting on the counter.

The game is likely to be decided by whether Colombia can break down a compact DR Congo block early enough to control proceedings. If the Leopards manage the first half well and stay within a goal, the final 20 minutes could become unpredictable. Colombia’s attacking depth, led by Díaz and James Rodríguez, should prove the difference, but DR Congo’s resilience means this may not be the comfortable evening some expect.

Team Form

Colombia — last five results

– Uzbekistan (N): Won 3-1 (World Cup)

– Jordan (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

– Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

– France (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

– Croatia (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Colombia’s three-match winning run coming into this fixture was built against progressively testing opposition. The friendly losses to France and Croatia were pre-tournament preparation against elite sides, and neither result has dampened confidence. The 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in the World Cup opener confirmed that Lorenzo’s side carry a goal threat from multiple positions.

DR Congo — last five results

– Portugal (N): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

– Chile (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

– Denmark (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

– Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (World Cup qualifying)

– Bermuda (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

DR Congo’s recent form shows a team that concedes sparingly but also finds goals hard to come by. The 0-0 against Denmark and 1-0 over Jamaica are representative of a side that defends first, and the Portugal draw underlined their capacity to stay organised against far more fancied opponents. The Colombia vs DR Congo head to head has no prior meetings to reference, making recent form the only reliable form guide available.

Colombia vs DR Congo Head to Head

Colombia and DR Congo have never met in an official international fixture. This is the first encounter between the two nations, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the match as both sets of coaches prepare without any historical data to reference. The absence of prior meetings makes form, squad quality, and tactical approach the primary tools for any Colombia vs DR Congo prediction.

Team News

Colombia have no significant injury concerns reported heading into this fixture. The squad that began the tournament is fully available, and Néstor Lorenzo is expected to name a consistent XI after the confident 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. James Rodríguez, operating in the number ten role at 34, remains central to how Colombia construct attacks, with Luis Díaz providing the most consistent direct threat from the left flank. Camilo Vargas is expected to continue in goal.

DR Congo’s squad is similarly intact. Cédric Bakambu, the most experienced attacking option with 21 goals across 70 caps, leads the forward line alongside Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United, who scored against Portugal. Chancel Mbemba, the captain and most-capped player in the squad with 109 international appearances, anchors the defence alongside Dylan Batubinsika. Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham United provides options at right back.

Predicted Lineups

Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez (c), Luis Díaz; Jhon Córdoba

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

DR Congo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba (c), Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Théo Bongonda, Charles Pickel, Samuel Moutoussamy, Meschak Elia; Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is likely to be Luis Díaz against the DR Congo right side, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be tasked with containing a player who has 22 international goals from 74 caps and scored in Colombia’s opener. Díaz’s directness and ability to cut inside from the left creates problems that a back four sitting deep will struggle to manage over 90 minutes. DR Congo will look to funnel him towards Chancel Mbemba in the middle, but if Díaz and Jhon Arias operate in combination, the spaces behind a high press will open quickly.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Colombia to Win — 8/15

Colombia are the stronger, more cohesive side at every position. They won 3-1 on Matchday 1, have experienced players across the pitch, and face opponents making their modern World Cup debut. The 8/15 is not a generous price, but it reflects genuine probability. DR Congo’s defensive organisation is real, though Colombia’s creative depth through Rodríguez, Díaz, and Jhon Arias should be enough to find a winning margin.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals — 4/6

DR Congo shipped just five goals in nine qualifying matches, winning seven of them with some narrow margins. Their compact structure, displayed again in the 1-1 against Portugal, makes a low-scoring contest a real possibility. The 4/6 available for under 2.5 goals is consistent with a game where Colombia are expected to win but may not run riot against a disciplined low block.

Scorer Market: Luis Díaz to Score Anytime

Díaz already has one goal in this tournament, and his overall output of 22 international goals underlines his reliability in front of goal. Playing against a side without a Premier League-level left back, he will receive quality service from Rodríguez in behind him. He is Colombia’s primary threat and the most logical anytime scorer pick in this fixture.

Bet Builder: Colombia to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Combining a Colombia victory with under 3.5 goals accounts for DR Congo’s defensive solidity while backing the likely outcome. A 1-0 or 2-0 Colombia win fits comfortably within that range and aligns with the pattern of both sides’ recent performances.

Odds Across Operators

The following Colombia vs DR Congo betting odds are sourced from leading operators and reflect the best available prices at time of writing.

Colombia Win — 8/15

Draw — 10/3

DR Congo Win — 13/2

Over 2.5 Goals — 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals — 4/6

The 13/2 for a DR Congo win reflects how widely the market views the gap between the sides, though their draw with Portugal on Matchday 1 suggests they are capable of a result when set up correctly. The draw at 10/3 is not without value if you expect DR Congo to frustrate, though Colombia’s firepower makes that difficult to sustain for a full 90 minutes.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Colombia vs DR Congo

Colombia vs DR Congo is available to watch live in the UK on ITV and BBC, with free-to-air coverage of this Group K fixture confirmed. Kick-off is at 02:00 BST in the early hours of Wednesday, 24 June 2026, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico. Streaming options are available through ITVX for viewers who cannot access broadcast television at that hour.

How to Bet on Colombia vs DR Congo

For those looking to place a wager on the Colombia vs DR Congo odds, here is a straightforward guide to getting on.

Choose a licensed UK betting operator regulated by the Gambling Commission. Create or log in to your account and complete any identity verification required. Navigate to the football section and search for World Cup 2026, Group K. Select Colombia vs DR Congo from the Matchday 2 fixtures. Choose your market — match result, goals, anytime scorer, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review your potential returns before confirming. For accumulators or Colombia vs DR Congo acca options, combine this selection with other World Cup fixtures to build a multi. Check that the bet builder tool is available on your chosen platform if selecting the Colombia to Win and Under 3.5 Goals combination.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as entertainment, not a source of income. Set a deposit limit before you start and never chase losses. If you are concerned about your gambling behaviour or that of someone you know, free confidential support is available through the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 (free, 24 hours), via BeGambleAware.org, or through GamCare. Please gamble responsibly.