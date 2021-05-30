“Come back home. There’s no more money there” Evra urges Marotta to return to Juventus

Patrice Evra has urged Beppe Marotta to return to Juventus after he helped Inter Milan to win Serie A.

Evra joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2014 and played for the Bianconeri until 2017.

He remains one of their biggest fans and is constantly sending messages to them via his social media accounts.

The Frenchman won two Serie As, two Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana while he played for Juve and knows what it feels like to be on the winning side.

After watching the Bianconeri get toppled by Antonio Conte’s Inter this season, he wants Juve back at the top.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, Evra slammed those wishing the Bianconeri bad luck and those who had hoped that they will not make the top four as they struggled to achieve that towards the end of the season.

He then urged Marotta to leave Inter, which looks like a sinking ship after losing Conte by mutual consent, to return to Juventus.

He said: “This is a little poop for all those who hoped Juve would lose. Do you realise that you wake up in the morning and your job is to wish ill upon the Old Lady?

“You all wanted Juve to miss out on the Champions League, but the Old Lady never gives in. This is also a great message for all Juventini. It’s normal that people are annoyed at seeing you win nine titles in a row. Can you imagine how much they suffered? We must be understanding.

“You must realise nothing can be taken for granted. We must respect, we must enjoy it when we win the title, respect all those who work for the team, but now you’ve made the Old Lady angry.”

He continued: “But now, I cannot wait for next season. I wanted to say goodbye to Andrea, you did a great job in difficult circumstances and must be proud of this experience as a coach.

“At Juve, even when you win the Scudetto, you still risk your job. I already said in a previous video who should return, but also Beppe Marotta should return. You want me to call you? I’ll call you!

“Come back home. Come back home. There’s no more money there. Look, one Scudetto and then everyone leaves. It’s not Juve, they don’t have consistency!

“So, I love you all, even those who wish us ill, but the Old Lady never lets go. I love this game!”